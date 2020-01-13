A teenager is recovering in the hospital Monday after a shooting overnight in Arlington, police said.

The teen was shot in the abdomen by an unknown suspect, according to police. They did not specify their condition.

The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Fossil Lake Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood.

Police are actively investigating the case and did not release any additional information.

