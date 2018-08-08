A boy was shot and killed in east Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, police said.

Emergency crews on the scene told a supervisor that the boy was in his early teens, and that he was with a relative.

The relative was also wounded but was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police, crews said.

The boy received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Warren Lane, near the intersection with Brentwood Stair Road, police said.

Ten police units were on scene within an hour of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, said police spokesman Buddy Calzada.

Police did not say the boy’s age, whether a suspect was being sought or was in custody, or whether police know what led to the shooting.

