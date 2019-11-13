An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen inside a south Fort Worth home, police say.

The victim is expected to survive.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of West Spurgeon Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 16-year-old female wounded in a bedroom inside the home with a gun next to her, Fort Worth police say.

A 17-year-old male was also inside the room. Police identified him as the father of the victim's child.

Authorities say as of Wednesday afternoon, neither the male nor the victim would say who fired the shot.

