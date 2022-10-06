Leiyla Cepeda, who is from Texas, was 17 at the time of the baby's death. She was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her newborn baby, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story deals with violence against a baby and may be disturbing for some readers.

Leiyla Cepeda, who is from Texas, was 17 at the time of the baby's death. She was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder. The charges are detailed below:

On or about June 8, 2022, Leiyla Cepeda unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly caused the death of her infant baby, a child who had not yet attained twelve years of age, and the defendant was in a position of trust with respect to the victim; in violation of section 18- 3-102(1)(f), C.R.S.

On or about June 8, 2022, Leiyla Cepeda unlawfully, feloniously, after deliberation, and with the intent to cause the death of a person other than herself, caused the death of her infant baby; in violation of section 18-3-102(1)(a), C.R.S.

She turned 18 on Friday and she is being charged as an adult.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a dead infant, a girl, who was found in a home in Nunn, a town in Weld County. The infant had what appeared to be stab wounds to her body, the sheriff's office said.

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assisted the Nunn and Ault police departments with the investigation.

Cepeda told responding medical personnel that she wasn't feeling well and hadn't told her family she was pregnant, an arrest affidavit says. She said she gave birth, and the baby was not breathing. She also said she used a small pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, according to the affidavit.

The doctor who performed the autopsy said that it was his opinion the baby was born alive, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says officers observed what appeared to be stab wounds on the newborn, and they found bloody scissors at the scene.

Cepeda is currently in custody at a local hospital. A booking photo hasn't yet been released.

