


15-year-old shot, killed in Galveston, police say

Details are limited at this time, but police are searching for a white 4-door sedan connected to the shooting.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. along Avenue M 1/2 near Kermit Courville Stadium.

Details are limited at this time, but police were called out to the area and discovered a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Derek Gaspard, the gunman got away and is believed to be driving a white 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3779 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-765-8477.

