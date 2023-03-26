15-year-old shot, killed in Galveston, police say

Details are limited at this time, but police are searching for a white 4-door sedan connected to the shooting.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. along Avenue M 1/2 near Kermit Courville Stadium.

Details are limited at this time, but police were called out to the area and discovered a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Derek Gaspard, the gunman got away and is believed to be driving a white 4-door sedan.