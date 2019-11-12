An investigation is underway after a teen was fatally wounded in a shooting at his east Fort Worth home.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Alejandro Pina, according to a Tarrant County Medical Examiner's report. The location of the shooting was listed as Pina's home.

Police were first called to the scene of the shooting early Tuesday evening in the 4300 block of Vinson Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Pina wounded, said Officer Tracy Carter, a spokesman with Fort Worth police.

Pina was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, Carter said.

Investigators were at the home Wednesday afternoon investigating the shooting.

