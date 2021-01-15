Dallas teen accused of killing his father arrested on capital murder charge

Jose Sibrian, 43, was shot and killed by his son on Jan. 5, according to police. A detective said the teen admitted to the killing during an interview.

A 17-year-old accused of killing his own father was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge, according to Dallas police.

Authorities said Anthony Sibrian shot and killed his father, 43-year-old Jose Sibrian on Jan. 5 at the 2000 block of Angelica Way.

Authorities discovered Jose's body inside his home and an autopsy determined he died from homicidal violence, officials said.

According to police, Sibrian admitted to killing his dad during an interview with a homicide detective.

The teen was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of a $1 million bail.

Authorities did not provide details regarding a motive in the deadly shooting.