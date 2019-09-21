DALLAS — A man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he struck a Tarrant County Deputy's patrol vehicle.

Officials say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Saturday near the westbound lanes of West Freeway just before the Chapel Creek exit.

Authorities say a Tarrant County Deputy was conducting a traffic stop when a man hit his car. The deputy was not in the vehicle at the time, officials say.

Authorities say the male driver who struck the deputy's vehicle had active warrants out for his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody.

At this time, police have not released his name.

No injuries were reported.

