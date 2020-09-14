Tarrant County sheriff's deputy arrested in connection with girlfriend's death in Denton

He faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Denton police officers arrested a 36-year-old Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy Monday in connection to his girlfriend's death in late August.

Jay Rotter called 911 around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and told authorities his girlfriend had shot herself on the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead inside a home, according to police, with Rotter at the scene.

Rotter and the woman were the only two people living in the home at the time, police said. Police said they gathered physical evidence after executing multiple search warrants and got a judge to sign off on an affidavit for Rotter's arrest.

He faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence, but police didn't release any other details about what the investigation found or what happened.

Rotter has been with the sheriff's office since 2005, officials said. He was most recently assigned to the narcotics division.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Wayborn said he was "shocked and saddened" by Rotter's arrest.

"We have very little information regarding the situation at this time. We believe in the criminal justice process and the truth will prevail," Wayborn said in a written statement.