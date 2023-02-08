Tarrant County mother suing gymnastics school and coach accused of child sexual misconduct

The coach was arrested last February and charged with possession of child porn, indecency with a child sexual contact and online solicitation of a minor.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Tarrant County mother has filed a civil lawsuit against a local gymnastics school and one of its former coaches who was charged last February with child sexual misconduct.

Arlington police arrested 36-year-old Bonie Kopplin last February and charged her with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of indecency with a child sexual contact and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

Kopplin, along with Aerials School of Gymnastics, are being sued by Sharlonda Kennedy, the mother of the victim, who is accusing them of proximate and direct negligence and gross negligence. The victim is listed only as "S.K." in the suit due to being a minor.

The suit states that, over the course of 2022 and 2023, Kopplin was the victim's instructor at the school. The website for the school states that they "prioritize safety in everything we do, ensuring that our students are always learning in a secure and supportive environment."

"Despite those claims, Aerials Schools of Gymnastics negligently hired Defendant Bonie Kopplin and failed to supervise Defendant Kopplin as she began a sexual relationship with S.K. during her time at Aerials School of Gymnastics," the suit reads. "Her position gave her unrestricted access to S.K while she was at Gymnastic training sessions and competitions, including ones that required travel."

The suit states that the charges against Kopplin stemmed from her alleged relationship with the victim.

Aerials School of Gymnastics, the suit argues, owed the defendants duties such as providing a safe environment for minor students, and that they breached these duties by failing to put protocols in place to protect students from sexual abuse.

The suit argues the school was grossly negligent due to "recklessly hiring and entrusting the safety of its students" to Kopplin, who the suit called unqualified to train students.