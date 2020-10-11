Tarrant County lieutenant seriously injured in hit-and-run while checking on crash victims, officials say

She is undergoing surgery for her injuries, according to officials.

A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office lieutenant was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The lieutenant was on her way to work when she came upon a crash near Interstate 35W and Berry Street in Fort Worth, according to the spokesperson.

She got out of her car to check on the crash victims and was subsequently hit by another driver.

She is currently undergoing surgery for her injuries, officials said.