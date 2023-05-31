Tarrant County DA seeking to shut down strip club after deadly shooting

One person was killed after shooting and injuring three other people in the parking lot of Temptations, a Tarrant County strip club.

ALEDO, Texas — The state of Texas, on behalf of the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, has filed a petition for a temporary and permanent injunction against a Tarrant County strip club after numerous crimes have happened on its premises in recent years.

This petition was filed after the most recent shooting over Labor Day weekend, when one person was shot and killed after reportedly shooting and injuring three other people in the parking lot of Temptations, a strip club in unincorporated Tarrant County.

"For years, the Temptations adult club in unincorporated Tarrant County has been a hotbed of crime, including (but not limited to) murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shootings, stabbings, drug use, theft, and disorderly conduct," the petition's opening says. "This repeated conduct is a common nuisance that wreaks havoc on the community near the club and strains the resources of law enforcement and first responders."

Between 2020 through 2022, the petition stated the Tarrant County deputies received 247 calls for service at the club. The 10 other bars or clubs in unincorporated Tarrant County combined had fewer calls for service in 2022 than Temptations, at 128 compared to 134.

"Temptations has a well-earned reputation among law enforcement and the community for being a haven of crime, with patrons that are intoxicated, disorderly, violent, and who deal and/or use narcotics," the petition read.

Deputies made 57 arrests at Temptations between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2022, with crimes including two murders and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the petition.

The suit stated there have been at least five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in May this year alone.