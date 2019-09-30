FORT WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County Constable was sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into the constable's vehicle Monday morning near downtown Fort Worth.

The constable was sent to the hospital in stable condition.

Fort Worth police said a Precinct 5's vehicle was hit at about 1:30 a.m. The constable was blocking traffic for road construction in the area of 7th and Jones streets when another vehicle rear-ended him.

The driver fled the scene, but officers were able to identify the vehicle and driver.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.