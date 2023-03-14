SWAT team arrests wanted felon inside Garland home, police say

The suspect had felony warrants for family violence assault with previous convictions and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Police Department's SWAT team was called to a neighborhood home Tuesday after officers saw a wanted felon enter a home, officials said.

Police said they saw the suspect, 37-year-old Manuel Acosta De La Sancha, enter a home in the 3400 block of Hillsdale Lane. The SWAT team was called in out of an abundance of caution.

SWAT negotiators continuously commanded De La Sancha to exit the home, and police said he eventually complied.

De La Sancha was arrested for two felony warrants, family violence assault with prior convictions and aggravated sexual assault of a child.