DALLAS — Suspects used a stolen truck to take a money box from a Chase ATM early Thursday morning in west Oak Cliff.

Officers were called to the location at about 2:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Illinois Avenue.

Officers found the front part of the ATM popped open, and the tray holding cash was taken. Several bills were found scattered in the area.

Police located the suspect's abandoned vehicle just a few blocks away. They did not find the crash or tray.

