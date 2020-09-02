This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated as WFAA receives more information.

A suspect fired off several rounds Sunday afternoon at a Dallas Dave & Buster's parking lot, police sources told WFAA.

One person was injured in the shooting, according to those sources. The incident was reported around 2 p.m.

Dallas police confirmed that two groups of individuals were involved in a verbal altercation outside the venue. When they took their fight outside, one suspect shot a person in the parking lot. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the person who was shot to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police sources originally told WFAA the shooting involved a carjacking.

Officers said they have one suspect in custody.

The entertainment venue is located near Walnut Hill Lane and Highway 75, officials said.

Several tweeted about the shooting Sunday afternoon, saying the shooting prompted a response at the location.

Another Twitter user shared a live stream video that showed patrons leaving through a backdoor as a fire alarm went off in the building.

That portion of the video begins around 31 minutes in to the recording below.

This is a developing story. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.