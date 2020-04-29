Suspects crash stolen truck into house, Fort Worth police say

The suspects crashed the truck one block over from where they had stolen it, police said.

One person is recovering after two male suspects hit them in the head and stole their truck overnight, Fort Worth police said.

The suspects hit the victim while stealing their Ford F250 truck on the 4900 block of Merida Avenue. By 2:45 a.m., the suspects had crashed the truck into a house on the 4900 block of Sandage Avenue and taken off running, according to police.

Sandage Avenue is one block over from Merida Avenue.

No one in the house was injured in the incident, but there was extensive damage to the house itself as a result, police said.

The victim's head injury was not life-threatening, according to police.