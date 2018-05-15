FORT WORTH -- Police confirm one person is dead after a suspected drunk driver plowed into a work crew in Fort Worth.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe a driver who was intoxicated crashed into the crew inside a truck while they were at the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Linkcrest Drive.

A surveyor was killed, but hasn't been identified.

The driver will be identified once he's arrested and booked, police said.

