Dallas fire officials say 31-year-old man allegedly set over 20 fires in less than 3 weeks

DALLAS — A man accused of starting more than 20 fires during the month of April was arrested over the weekend, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities said the latest incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday when Dallas-Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 1408 block of Elm Street near the CVS due to a large dumpster fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and that's when authorities arrested 31-year-old Rondarrious Campbell.

Officials said Campbell faces a felony 2 arson for a fire he allegedly set on April 23 at the 2920 block of Inwood Road. However, officials said more charges against Campbell are expected because he's accused of setting as many as 21 fires between April 8 to 24.

The majority of the fires involved trash, dumpsters, vegetation, and other combustibles but there were eight structure fires, according to officials.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said it was around April 19 when investigators began to believe they were dealing with a suspected arsonist after two small fires were set at 1800 Main Street and 325 North St. Paul Street, within 15 minutes of each other.

A few days later, on April 24, authorities said after multiple small fires and hours of examining evidence, investigators confirmed it was a suspected arsonist setting the fires around Dallas.

Officials identified Campbell through surveillance video and worked with Dallas police to create a plan to monitor radio traffic for fire-related incidents in the areas he was suspected of setting the fires.