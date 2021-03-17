Houston art museum intruders used boat and River Oaks sewers to escape, police say

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston facility is home to thousands of valuable works of art.

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to a reported break-in at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Bayou Bend Collection overnight, leading to a lengthy search along the bayou and in the sewer system under the River Oaks community.

“Apparently they broke into the building, when officers arrived, they jumped out of the building and ran to Buffalo Bayou, got in a motor boat,” said Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department. “Officers were able to get on the Shepherd bridge and the loop bridge and kind of block them in.”

Soon, however, officers lost sight of the boat, so a dive team was called in.

Crowson said the dive team searched along the bayou and located the boat and the suspects again inside a culvert. When officers moved in, the suspects went deeper into the sewer system under River Oaks.

Officers followed them into the sewers, losing radio communication for about an hour.

“We became a little concerned that we couldn’t make contact with them,” said Crowson. “We located the officers, and they are okay, the suspects had fled back further into the tunnel.”

The officers were pulled up through a manhole, and the search was called off. KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported the boat used in the crime was recovered and is being processed as evidence, however.

At this time it’s unclear what the suspects were going after in the museum. Crowson said it’s also a possibility that the man and woman didn’t actually break in but stayed in the facility after it closed.

Police did not indicate that the suspects managed to get away with any works of art.