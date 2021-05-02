Dallas police search for suspect linked to hit-and-run on New Year's Day

Investigators said a person was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Cadiz Street and South Riverfront Boulevard.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred last month.

Authorities said around noon on New Year's Day a person was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Cadiz Street and South Riverfront Boulevard.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was believed to be driving a blue 18-wheeler pulling a white dump trailer. Authorities said the truck was last seen driving south on South Riverfront Boulevard to Corinth Street and then it turned left.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. G. Baum at 214-671-0010 or via email at gerald.baum@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 019068-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.