Suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting man in February 2023, Dallas police say

DALLAS — As a part of the department's "#wantedwednesday" campaign, Dallas Police issued an arrest bulletin Wednesday, Sept. 6, for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in February 2023.

The Dallas Police Department says 37-year-old Prince Earl Clarance Gilbert Jr. is wanted in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Lyrone Moore.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Quebec Street. When they arrived, Moore was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

DPD said officers applied a tourniquet and pressure to Moore’s leg until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took him to a local hospital. Moore later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation has been ongoing ever since, DPD said.

On Sept. 6, DPD released information on Gilbert Jr., asking anyone who knows of his location to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477) and refer to case number 027079-2023.