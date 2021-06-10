Dallas police identify vehicle linked to deadly road-rage shooting of Christopher Murzin

Christopher Murzin was shot and killed on Feb. 11 while driving on LBJ Freeway before the South Polk exit ramp. His killer has not been found.

It's been four months since 53-year-old Christopher Murzin was killed in a suspected road-rage shooting in Dallas. His killer has not been found, but Dallas police released a photo of the suspected vehicle in the case, Thursday afternoon.

Dallas police said around 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, Murzin was on a business trip from Tyler to Abilene for his work in medical equipment sales and was driving west on Interstate 20 near the S Polk exit ramp when he was shot.

A 911 caller reported the potential suspect vehicle as a small silver SUV. Police found Murzin in his black GMC Yukon with a gunshot wound. He died at a nearby hospital. Authorities said the vehicle pictured below is believed to be involved in the incident.

WFAA spoke to Christina Murzin two months ago about her husband's shooting death. They would've celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in April.

"I know police are doing all they can. But I have to do all I can to," she said from her home in Dallas. "Because he deserves justice. No one should get away with murder. "

Christina said she is trying to keep life as normal as possible for their three children, including a son with special needs.

"We talk about Chris, but it's still so raw and painful. It's just hard," she said. "Just all the milestones that we looked forward to are happening, and Chris isn't here to experience them."

The Crime Stoppers reward, thanks to donations from family and friends, is now $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest.