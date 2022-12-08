Suspect taken to hospital, child found in car after chase ends in Kaufman County

The chase started in Van Zandt County, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to an area hospital after police said he led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Kaufman County Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, a shooting was reported in Edgewood just before the incident. A vehicle matching the description of one leaving the scene of the shooting was located and officers attempted to stop it, Van Zandt County officials said.

A pursuit began and the driver fled westbound on Interstate 20 into Kaufman County.

The vehicle stopped near Gateway on Highway 80 west of Forney when the driver exited the vehicle and collapsed.

Van Zandt County officials said an infant was found in the vehicle and appeared to be unharmed.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown, officials said.