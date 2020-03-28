A suspect was taken into custody Friday following a pursuit and shooting at a federal correction facility in Seagoville, officials say.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, the suspect, who was being pursued by Seagoville police, entered the Federal Detention Center at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at Seagoville and fired a gun in the front lobby, according to a spokesperson with FCI.

The suspect was immediately detained and taken into custody by Bureau of Prisons staff. The suspect, who had not been identified, is currently in custody at the Seagoville Police Department.

Officials say no staff or inmates were injured during this incident.

