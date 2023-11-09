Kidnapping suspect surrendered following SWAT standoff in Carrollton, police say

The incident started as a family dispute Monday afternoon, police say, and led to a reported kidnapping.

CARROLLTON, Texas — One suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff Monday afternoon in Carrollton involving a domestic dispute and kidnapping, police say.

The incident started as a family dispute, police say. At about 2 p.m., Lewisville police received a call regarding a domestic argument/violent incident at a house in the 2000 block of Mallard Drive in Lewisville.

Police say a woman was at the house when her ex-boyfriend showed up and began arguing with her in front of the house. Witnesses reportedly told police the man, 44-year-old Ivan Martinez, hit the woman and pushed her into his vehicle before driving off with the woman in the vehicle minutes later.

At about 5 p.m., police said the woman returned to her home with minor injuries. The suspect, Martinez, was identified at that time and police later found him at a house in the 2600 block of Timberleaf Drive in Carrollton, where the woman said he had taken her earlier that day. The woman told police he had released her without incident and sent her to her home in an Uber, but stayed behind.

The standoff started at about 6:30 p.m. at the house in Carrollton, police said, involving Lewisville Police Department SWAT, the Carrollton Police Department and the Dallas Police Department SWAT team. Negotiators were able to talk Martinez into peacefully surrendering at about 9 p.m.