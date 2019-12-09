DALLAS — A man was shot after trying to rob several people Wednesday night at an Old East Dallas apartment complex, according to Dallas police.



Officers responded to a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of John West Road near North Buckner Boulevard.

Dallas police said a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex attempted to rob several people and fired shots in the air. The victims ran away, but another person saw what was happening and shot the suspected robber, police said.

The robbery suspect was taken to the hospital, where he is currently being detained. The man's condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was injured.

Also on WFAA: