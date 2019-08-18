DALLAS — Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting involving DPS troopers.

Sources say troopers got into a pursuit with a suspect in South Dallas.

The pursuit ended with troopers shooting and killing the suspect, according to sources.

The incident occurred near the 4100 block of Jamaica Street in South Dallas.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

At this time, it’s unclear how many troopers fired at the suspect.

