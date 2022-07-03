HPD: Suspect who killed father of 7 at McDonald's killed by police

Houston police believe they've solved the cold-blooded murder of a Houston man who was shot and killed inside a west Houston McDonald's last month.
They say the man who killed 47-year-old Clifton Zeno III on Feb. 23 was gunned down by a Houston police officer in west Houston on March 2. He's been identified as 18-year-old Alberto Riascos, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday at a news conference.
Investigators say Zeno and Riascos got into a "verbal altercation" while waiting in line at the McDonald's in the 9600 block of Westheimer. They say Riascos pulled out a gun and shot the father of seven and grandfather several times.
"Way too many guns and you've got an 18-year-old with a gun in a restaurant and just used it for no apparent reason," Turner said. "It's just evil. It's e-v-i-l, it's a lack of respect for human life."
Several family members attended the news conference and spoke fondly of Zeno.
"He was a prankster, he joked a lot. He loved cooking for everyone, he loved to barbecue and, above everything else, he was big on making memories with his family, that was his big thing," Christina Jones, one of his four sisters, said.
WATCH: Full news conference
According to Houston police, they identified Riascos as the possible killer and learned he was wanted on an aggravated assault warrant in an unrelated case.
The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force had Riascos under surveillance at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Lazy Hollow Drive near Westheimer Road last Wednesday.
According to the HPD, when officers tried to take Riascos into custody, he shot at an officer who then returned fire and killed the suspect.
At Monday's news conference, police said the pistol found next to Riascos' body was the same gun used to killed Zeno. He was also wearing similar clothing.
"I really appreciate all the hard work that the police department has done to bring this case to closure and the family appreciates all the prayers," the victim's father, Clifton Zeno Jr., said Monday.
"We're laser-focused on doing everything we can to combat violent crime and to bring justice and case resolution to those families that are hurting," Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.