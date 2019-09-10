DALLAS — Police at the University of North Texas are trying to find out more information after two victims were sexually assaulted on campus.

Authorities say both assaults happened in September at West Hall.

A UNT student told police earlier this week about a sexual assault that occurred between a victim and an acquaintance of the victim, officials said.

Following that report, another female student told police she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance on Sept. 22 in West Hall.

During an investigation, UNT police identified a suspect who allegedly committed both assaults.

Authorities say the suspect will no longer be allowed on campus and is not affiliated with the university.

UNT police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Misha Stephens at 940-565-3006.

Callers can also remain anonymous by calling UNT Crime Stoppers at 940-369-8477. Callers are asked to reference case No. 0501019.

