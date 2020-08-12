Suspect crashes into several vehicles while leading police on chase, officials say

An alleged robbery suspect struck several vehicles Tuesday morning while leading police on a chase, officials said.
According to Dallas police, officers tried to pull the person over in southern Dallas County, but that's when the suspect led them on a pursuit.
The chase ended after the suspect crashed on westbound Interstate 20 in Duncanville.
The car crashed into several vehicles, including a semi.
Dallas police one of the suspects injured their legs when crashing the vehicle.
