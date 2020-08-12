Suspect crashes into several vehicles while leading police on chase, officials say

According to Dallas police, officers tried to pull the person over in southern Dallas County, but that's when the suspect led them on a pursuit.

An alleged robbery suspect struck several vehicles Tuesday morning while leading police on a chase, officials said.

The chase ended after the suspect crashed on westbound Interstate 20 in Duncanville.

The car crashed into several vehicles, including a semi.

Dallas police one of the suspects injured their legs when crashing the vehicle.

#BreakingNews Dallas Police attempt to pull over an aggravated robbery suspect in southern Dallas Co. The suspect leads DPD on a chase that ended after that suspect crashed I-20 WB in Duncanville. Several vehicles including a Semi was hit by the suspects pickup. pic.twitter.com/tt4IAee7sZ — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 8, 2020