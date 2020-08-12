x
Suspect crashes into several vehicles while leading police on chase, officials say

According to Dallas police, officers tried to pull the person over in southern Dallas County, but that's when the suspect led them on a pursuit.
Credit: Mike Forbes / WFAA
An alleged robbery suspect struck several vehicles Tuesday morning while leading police on a chase, officials said. 

According to Dallas police, officers tried to pull the person over in southern Dallas County, but that's when the suspect led them on a pursuit. 

The chase ended after the suspect crashed on westbound Interstate 20 in Duncanville. 

The car crashed into several vehicles, including a semi. 

Dallas police one of the suspects injured their legs when crashing the vehicle. 

