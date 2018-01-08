HOUSTON — Houston police have named a suspect in the shocking murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist.

Joseph James Pappas II, 65, is the son of a woman who was treated by the victim, Dr. Mark Hausknecht. She died during surgery more than two decades ago.

"So it appears that this may be a 20-year-old grudge," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Homicide detectives went to the suspect's house in southwest Houston Tuesday night after receiving tips from people who identified Pappas as the man in surveillance video.

Pappas wasn't there but detectives found other evidence, according to the chief.

Police believe he has more than one weapon.

Pappas is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Pappas also texted someone he knows on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide.

He believes Pappas had been planning the murder for quite some time.

"There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill," the chief said. "The shots that he took, took some skill."

Acevedo credited the community for helping them solve the case. A tip from someone who saw surveillance video released Monday led police to Pappas.

The video showed the suspect riding his bike down Southgate minutes after Hausknecht was shot on Main Street near Holcombe.

The doctor was riding his bike to work at Methodist Hospital when he was shot.

The latest video came from a home security camera.

"It's disturbing that the guy is just non-nonchalantly riding down the street," said a neighbor.

The suspect was carrying a green backpack that investigators believe he used to conceal the gun.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht

"People bike in this neighborhood, it wouldn't have looked out of the ordinary," said another neighbor.

Earlier video released earlier was taken from a Metro Lift bus. It showed the cardiologist riding a yellow bicycle on North Main Street just before he was shot and killed.

The suspect, also on a bicycle, is behind him. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He had a large, fully-loaded olive green backpack.

The shooting happened during the morning rush hour.

"You do not escape from the Med Center in a car, it's extremely congested you know, so a bike was like the ultimate way to really go very quickly out of the neighborhood," said another neighbor, who also asked not to be identified.

Dr. Hausknecht, who once treated President George H.W. Bush, was laid to rest on Saturday. Several members of the Boy Scouts attended the funeral service at Houston's First Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Some of Hausknecht's happiest memories were spent while he was scoutmaster of BSA Troop 11 for his two boys, according to his obituary.

If you know anything about the case or the whereabouts of Pappas, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

