The suspect involved in a police standoff near a southern Fort Worth elementary school Tuesday was taken into custody without incident, police say.
A man had threatened to kill his girlfriend and fired gunshots into a car outside a home on Willow Creek Court, across the street from Parkway Elementary, which was put on lockdown during the police situation.
His girlfriend and her mother made it out of the home and were not hurt, Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said.
The suspect was found a couple miles away from the home where shots were fired, according to Calzada.
He had been uncooperative with officers and could only be reached by cellphone late Tuesday morning.
Parkway Elementary was put on lockdown as a precaution. Crowley ISD wrote on Twitter that all students and faculty were safe inside the school.
Students were eating lunch in classrooms early Tuesday afternoon.
Pre-K students who attend morning half-days at Parkway Elementary were moved to Sycamore Elementary to be picked up. Parents of students who attend afternoon half-day programs had been asked not to come to campus.