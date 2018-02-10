The suspect involved in a police standoff near a southern Fort Worth elementary school Tuesday was taken into custody without incident, police say.

A man had threatened to kill his girlfriend and fired gunshots into a car outside a home on Willow Creek Court, across the street from Parkway Elementary, which was put on lockdown during the police situation.

His girlfriend and her mother made it out of the home and were not hurt, Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said.

The suspect was found a couple miles away from the home where shots were fired, according to Calzada.

#BREAKING: police say suspect was taken into custody two miles away from here, without incident. He was NOT in the home. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/ACw79Vokde — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) October 2, 2018

He had been uncooperative with officers and could only be reached by cellphone late Tuesday morning.

Parkway Elementary was put on lockdown as a precaution. Crowley ISD wrote on Twitter that all students and faculty were safe inside the school.

(UPDATE 12:11 pm): Parkway students are safe and eating lunch in classrooms inside the school. Do not come to campus. Fort Worth Police have the streets blocked around the building due to an incident at a house across the street. We will keep you updated as we receive information — Crowley ISD (@CrowleyISD) October 2, 2018

Students were eating lunch in classrooms early Tuesday afternoon.

Pre-K students who attend morning half-days at Parkway Elementary were moved to Sycamore Elementary to be picked up. Parents of students who attend afternoon half-day programs had been asked not to come to campus.

WATCH/LISTEN: Tear gas being deployed into home in south FW where @fortworthpd believe a shooting suspect may be. There are reports of numerous firearms inside. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/DmskYkH2Xj — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) October 2, 2018

