Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing at Plano Bazaar, officials say

Police told WFAA the victim was stabbed multiple times.

PLANO, Texas — A suspect is in custody after fatally stabbing a person outside Plano Bazaar Tuesday evening, officials said.

Around 6 p.m., Plano police responded to the stabbing call at the indoor soccer facility in the 1400 block of Jupiter Road after a man was reportedly stabbed multiple times, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said officers were also called to the area of K Avenue and Dobie Drive after a witness reportedly followed the suspect vehicle.

Officers located the male suspect in a vehicle in a parking lot, and then took the him into custody.

Police said the suspect has been transported to the Plano City jail. His name has not been released at this time.