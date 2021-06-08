Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing at Plano Bazaar, officials say

PLANO, Texas — A suspect is in custody after fatally stabbing a person outside Plano Bazaar Tuesday evening, officials said.
Around 6 p.m., Plano police responded to the stabbing call at the indoor soccer facility in the 1400 block of Jupiter Road after a man was reportedly stabbed multiple times, police said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police said officers were also called to the area of K Avenue and Dobie Drive after a witness reportedly followed the suspect vehicle.
Officers located the male suspect in a vehicle in a parking lot, and then took the him into custody.
Police said the suspect has been transported to the Plano City jail. His name has not been released at this time.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and the motive for the stabbing is unknown.