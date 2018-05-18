Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after another Molotov cocktail was ignited in Hulen Mall one week after a similar arson attack in the same Fort Worth shopping center.

The fire was reported Friday morning in the women's shoe section of the Sears department store. According to police at the scene, the fire was started by a Molotov cocktail, which was the same incendiary device used to set blazes inside the mall last week.

A suspect in the recent arson attack was taken into custody early Friday afternoon, and authorities say all three fires were likely linked.

Last Saturday, Fort Worth police released images of a male suspect in connection to the previous Molotov cocktail incidents. According to police, the man ignited bottles filled with flammable liquid inside the Dillard's and Sears department stores.

No one was reported injured in either incidents.

Hulen Mall Arson Incident Update. pic.twitter.com/plmk1Qrx5S — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 12, 2018

