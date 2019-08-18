DALLAS — A pursuit involving DPS Troopers Saturday night ended with a suspect being shot and killed, officials say.

According to investigators, troopers got into a pursuit with a man after they attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, but instead he fled from officers.

The driver eventually pulled into the driveway of a house near the 4200 block of Jamaica Street in South Dallas, officials say.

Authorities say the suspect then pulled a handgun on the troopers as they approached him.

That’s when two troopers fired at the suspect and struck him, officials say.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say no one else was injured during the shooting.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

