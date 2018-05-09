GARLAND, Texas – A suspect in a drug complaint was killed and a bystander was hit by a wayward car tire in a crash that ended a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Garland.

The incident began around 11 a.m., when Garland officers arrived at a home on the 1500 block of Kingsbridge Drive in the northern portion of the city. A person inside the home went out the back door and left the scene in a red Dodge SUV, police said.

A roughly two-mile police pursuit down three major thoroughfares ensued, ending with a crash in the intersection of Shiloh Road and Belt Line. The fleeing suspect ran a red light and was hit by another car.

The suspect was ejected from the SUV, police say, and a tire that came off of the vehicle flew through the window of a nearby AutoZone. A customer inside the store was hit by the tire and taken to the hospital, where they’re expected to be OK.

Vehicles involved in a crash that ended a police pursuit Wednesday morning in Garland.

The suspect was taken to a Plano hospital where he died.

The driver of the passenger car that struck the suspect’s vehicle was taken to a hospital with “minor” injuries.

Police said an undisclosed amount of marijuana was found inside the suspect’s SUV. Officers had originally been called to the home on Kingsbridge to investigate a narcotics complaint.

No additional information was released. An investigation was ongoing.

