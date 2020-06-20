Police: Suspect charged with murder after shooting, killing man in Dallas parking lot

Police say Jonathan Page, 29, fled after firing two rounds from a shotgun at 23-year-old Xavier Brooks, as he was standing with a group in a parking lot.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man, Dallas police say.

Friday, 29-year-old Jonathan Page was arrested by the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Taskforce for the murder of Xavier Dwayne Brooks.

Police say around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, Brooks was standing with a group of people in a parking lot at 3033 S. Westmoreland Road when Page fired two rounds from a shotgun, striking Brooks. Then, Page fled the scene.

Police say Brooks ran from the location to the Westwood Apartments, where he collapsed. When emergency crews arrived, Brooks was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

After Page’s arrest on Friday, he refused to give a voluntary statement to homicide detectives and was transported to the Dallas County jail for murder and possession of a controlled substance.

