Suspect arrested following SWAT standoff with Arlington police

Police say the suspect is facing charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man in Arlington has been arrested after he reportedly barricaded himself in his home Monday evening, police say.

Police said they were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the home in the 8100 block of Stowe Springs Lane about a domestic violence incident. The suspect's wife told police he, 42-year-old Rene Leon Hernandez, had sexually assaulted her and then threatened their kids with a knife.

The woman suffered some injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital, police said, and the kids were unharmed.

When Hernandez saw officers approaching, he reportedly retreated inside his home. When police tried to get him to surrender peacefully, they say he refused. SWAT was eventually called to the scene. They deployed flash bangs and gas into the house after making multiple attempts to get him to leave on his own.

Hernandez finally surrendered and was arrested just before 8:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.