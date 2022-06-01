Suspect arrested for murder of South Dallas street minister, police say

Dallas police said 50-year-old Anthony Brown was arrested Tuesday, May 24, in the murder of 38-year-old Karl Hollins.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast following Karl Hollins' death.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Dallas street minister, police announced Wednesday.

The Dallas Police Department said 50-year-old Anthony Brown was arrested Tuesday, May 24, for the murder of 38-year-old Karl Hollins.

On April 7, police said Hollins was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Harmon Street, as he was working a security detail.

Two weeks after Hollins’ death, WFAA spoke with his family, who were asking for justice for the father of six.

“I didn’t see my son get into any fights with nobody,” Hollins’ father, Karl Hollins Sr. said. “Y'all took my baby."

Hollins was also known to his community as a street minister and a person who loved to help others. He often took to the crime-ridden areas of North Texas to preach.

“What can I say? He was a very powerful man of god,” said Pastor Eric Garnett with Overcomers International Ministry, during an April interview with WFAA.

Garnett and Hollins started their street ministry together during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, they began going door-to door.

Now, Hollins' family and friends may be closer to justice after Brown’s arrest.