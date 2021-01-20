x
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 29-year-old Dallas man

Kendrick Hampton, 29, was shot on Jan. 5 at the 3200 block of S Lancaster Road
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month. 

Dallas police said Rapheal Jefferson faces a murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Kendrick Hampton.

Hampton was shot on Jan. 5 at the 3200 block of S Lancaster Road. According to police, Jefferson was in the driver's seat of a vehicle when he shot Hampton and then left the location. 

Medics transported Hampton to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Authorities arrested Jefferson on Thursday and transported him to the Lew Sterrett Jail. 

Officials said a Dallas County Magistrate will set Jefferson's bond amount.

Rapheal Jefferson, 33.

