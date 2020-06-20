19-year-old faces murder charge after shooting victim dies from injuries

Authorities say 48-year-old William Kelly Duncan died after suffering a gunshot wound to his head.

A 19-year-old has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a man earlier this week.

Dallas police say around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, they received a 911 call after a man was found lying on the ground near the 1200 block of Holcomb Road.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, 48-year-old William Kelly Duncan had a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to the hospital and placed on life support.

A witness told police they observed 19-year-old Gavin McFarland with a gun prior to the shooting.

That night, McFarland was arrested by patrol officers. Authorities say McFarland refused to provide a voluntary statement to homicide detectives.

Duncan died from his injuries on Friday and McFarland now faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death, police say.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.