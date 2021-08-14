Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

Police said the shooting victim, 26-year-old Jesse Avila Jr. was found inside a vehicle.

DALLAS — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Dallas apartment complex, police said.

Just before 1:50 a.m., Dallas officers responded to a shooting call at the Estara Apartments in the 11200 block of Woodmeadow Parkway. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jesse Avila Jr. inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 27-year-old Alex Castillo as the suspect in Avila’s death.

Police said Castillo was taken into custody and transported to the Dallas homicide unit. After an interview with detectives, police said Castillo was transported to the Dallas County jail and booked for Avila’s murder.