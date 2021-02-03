Man, 28, faces murder charge in connection with Dallas shooting, police say

Authorities said a person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 4900 block of Terry Street in Dallas.

DALLAS — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Monday, Dallas police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Terry Street. When police arrived at the scene they found a person lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene. The name of the person who died has not been released at this time, officials said.

Detectives said during their investigation they discovered 28-year-old Olantunde Adepegda is responsible for the deadly shooting.

He was arrested on a murder charge and transported to the Dallas County Jail, officials said.

Dallas police still ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Homicide Det. Derick Chaney at 214-283-4804 or via email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 035380-2021.