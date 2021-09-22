Suspect arrested after overnight SWAT situation in East Dallas

The standoff incident began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of San Leandro Drive, east of White Rock Lake.

DALLAS — A man who was wanted in a shooting near White Rock Lake in August was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an overnight SWAT incident, police said.

The standoff incident began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of San Leandro Drive, east of the lake. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Wednesday, and no one was injured.

It wasn't yet clear what started the standoff situation Tuesday night.

Police said the man was the suspect in a shooting in the same neighborhood on Aug. 15, in the 9000 block of Forest Hills Boulevard.

Police had responded that day about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a man on a bicycle firing a gun into a vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police released pictures of the suspect, a man who was shirtless and riding a bicycle.

More information about the initial shooting was not released.