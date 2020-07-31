Dallas police: Suspect arrested after altercation, standoff at apartment complex

A female victim said she was involved in an argument with the suspect and it turned physical. The victim told officers that she was able to run away and call 911

A suspect is in custody after an altercation and standoff at an apartment complex, Dallas police say.

Around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Dallas police were called to assist an officer in the 8300 block of Meadow Road.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a female victim that said she was involved in an argument with the suspect and it turned physical. The victim told officers that she was able to run away from the suspect and call 911.

Officers at the scene learned the suspect barricaded himself inside of an apartment, and possibly had weapons. SWAT was then called to assist.

Dallas police said SWAT made contact with the suspect and made several attempts to negotiate his surrender.

Around 8:30 p.m., SWAT entered the apartment and took the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported.

Dallas police say the suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant for family violence assault strangulations. His name has not been released at this time.