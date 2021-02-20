Police: Suspect arrested after shooting call; 3 bodies found in Celina house fire

Michael Patrick Paton, 37, was arrested in connection with the triple homicide, officials said. He now faces capital murder charges.

CELINA, Texas — Updated at 11:40 a.m. Saturday with the name of the suspect.

A 37-year-old man is in custody after three victims were pulled from a house fire in Celina Friday night, police said.

Just before 7:20 p.m., Celina Police Department officers were called to the 3100 block of Hickory Lane in response to a shooting. While en route, officers said they received an additional call regarding a structure fire at the same location.

When firefighters and officers arrived on the scene, 37-year-old Michael Patrick Paton was taken into custody and the fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

The fire department said the bodies of three victims were recovered from the home. Their names have not been released at this time.

Paton remains in jail in lieu of a $1.5 million bail. He faces capital murder charges in connection with Friday night's homicide, records show.