Suspect affidavits detail what led up to shooting after festival in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood

One of the suspects said someone had threatened to kill him and admitted to being the first to shoot.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Arrest warrant affidavits from the Fort Worth Police Department have revealed new details about what led up to a shooting on July 3 after a Como neighborhood festival.

Bullets struck and killed three people after the street festival and left eight others injured. Two suspects, Christopher Redic, 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were arrested July 7 and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit against the two stated that officers were dispatched at about 11:45 p.m. July 3 to a call in the 3400 block of Horne Street, where they found the 11 victims with gunshot wounds, including the three victims who would be pronounced dead -- Paul Willis, Cynthia Santos and Gabriella Navarrete.

Other details in the affidavit include that hundreds of individuals had been in the area where the shooting took place and that multiple spent shell casings were found around the Como Food Mart near where the shooting occurred.

Surveillance camera footage showed a group of individuals getting into a physical altercation with another person outside the Como Food Mart just before shots were fired, the same area where police found 9mm and .40 caliber spent shell casings, the affidavit detailed.

Williams, Redic and another individual appeared to be part of the group seen in footage, the affidavit stated. The third person seen told police that Williams had gotten into an argument with a guy named "JoJo" who had previously shot up Williams' mother's car. He also told police he saw a man called "Tae Tae" punch "JoJo" and then Williams began shooting, according to the affidavit.

The witness told police he saw Williams shoot two times before he started running and then heard several gunshots, the affidavit stated.

Williams also provided police a statement, the affidavit added, telling police that "JoJo" had threatened to kill him in the past and that an argument started between them. He said he began shooting after "Tae Tae" punched "JoJo" and reportedly admitted to being the first person to shoot.

Redic reportedly admitted to police that he had a handgun and shot about six times after hearing gunshots, the affidavit detailed. He told police he was aiming above the crowd and didn't believe he hit anyone, according to the affidavit.