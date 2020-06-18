Suspect accused of shooting, killing man after a drug deal gone wrong, Dallas police say

Trayon Bevele is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Charles Johnson.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a May deadly shooting, according to Dallas police.

On Thursday, police arrested Trayon Bevele and transported him to Dallas Police Headquarters, where he admitted to shooting 35-year-old Charles Johnson in self-defense on May 19, after a drug deal gone bad.

Police say officers found Johnson’s body in the front yard of a residence in the 4000 block of Jamaica Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bevele along with four others are seen on surveillance video walking up to the residence on Jamaica Street. A short time later, two of the individuals are seen walking out of the residence and another camera angle shows Bevele and an unknown individual involved in an altercation with Johnson.

The affidavit says Bevele pointed a gun at Johnson’s head right before his body went limp. Then, Bevele fired his gun multiple times at a vehicle trying to leave the scene, driven by one of the individuals who was inside the home.

Bevele entered the home once again, and then was seen on camera leaving in a pickup.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives say three of the individuals seen on camera walking into the home told them conflicting stories, but all three reportedly told police it was a drug deal gone bad.

Bevele was transported to the Dallas County jail and booked on a first-degree murder charge. His bond has not been set at this time.

No other arrests have been made.

