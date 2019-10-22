DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a 78-year-old woman was robbed and tied to a chair in her own home.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers say the incident occurred around 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 15 near the 4500 block of FM in a rural area of Kaufman County.

The victim told authorities she answered the door to a person pointing a gun at her.

The woman told police the suspect then pushed her into the house and demanded money.

Detectives say the suspect then tied the 78-year-old woman to a chair before rummaging through the house. The suspect then set the kitchen on fire while the victim was still tied to the chair and left, officials said.

Neighbors flagged down a Good Samaritan who worked with Crandall firefighters to rescue the woman from the house.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital. She is in stable condition, authorities say.

The victim told authorities the suspect was wearing a black hoodie during the time of the incident. The suspect is described as being “heavy-set with strawberry hair, wearing gold-rimmed glasses,” according to police.

The suspect is accused of attempted capital murder, aggravated battery and arson causing serious bodily injury, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Weisbruch at 972-932-3735 or Texas Ranger Matlock at 214-861-2370.

Callers can also remain anonymous and can submit a tip at 877-847-7522.

